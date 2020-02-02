JANUARY 8, 1952 - JANUARY 29, 2020 During the morning of Wednesday, January 29, 2020, our hearts were broken when our beloved Barbara Graves Clayton, 68, departed this earthly life surrounded by immediate family. She was born January 8, 1952 in Leasburg, NC to the late Jonah T. Graves and Frances Richmond Graves. At an early age she joined Sweet Gum Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Mebane, NC. After marrying in 1975, she moved to Greensboro, NC and later joined Mount Zion Baptist Church. She graduated from Bartlett Yancey High School and later Bennett College where she was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Lula B. Graves Wright and brother, Earl Graves. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband of 44 years, Dewey Clayton; sons, Dewey Troy Clayton (Hattie), Marcus Clayton, and Trey Clayton (Shameeka); brother, Jonah Graves (Marilyn), and nine grandchildren. A homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. The family visitation will be at 11:30 am followed by the service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Clayton, Barbara Graves
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Clayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.