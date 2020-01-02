August 22, 1932 - December 27, 2019 Heaven gained an angel December 27, 2019. Peggy Kirby Clark went to her final resting place. Peggy was born in Wilson County, NC. She graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC and Meredith College. Peggy was a social worker for over 30 years for Guilford County Social Services. She always put others first and was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Peggy is proceeded in death by her parents Donald and Peggy Kirby. She is survived by her husband James W. Clark of 64 years, daughter Donna L. Clark (Tommy Crigler), son John W. Clark (DeAnna Collins) her beloved brother and sister in law Don and Carolyn Kirby, and many neices and nephews. Service will be held Monday January 6th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Francis Episcopal Church 3506 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408 The family would love to thank her loving church familly and friends that have provided much needed support and care over the last several years. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC
Clark, Peggy Kirby
