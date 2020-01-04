MARCH 5, 1941 - JANUARY 1, 2020 Patricia Gayle Clark went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in her home. She was born on March 5, 1941, to the late Rev. and Mrs. M. W. (Essie) Shaw in Charlotte, NC. She graduated Rankin High School class of 1959. Gayle loved the Lord with all of her heart. She lived a full life loving others the way Christ loved her. Her family meant everything to her; she always said, "I love you more." She loved her friends and deeply cared for them. She attended Lawndale Baptist Church. She retired from Aetna. She was married to the love of her life, David Leon Clark, on December 28, 1958. They loved each other for 61 years and had two children, Kevin and Karen. She is survived by her husband, David Clark; son, Kevin Clark (Sheila); daughter, Karen Cole (Tim); grandchildren, Doug Clark (Lauren), Chad Clark (Katie); Nolan Miller (Christine), Drew Clark, and Sydney Clark; great-grandchildren, Isabel and Lily Clark, Paisley and Colt Clark; brothers, Larry Shaw (Shelia), Wayne Shaw (Karen), Steve Shaw, Tim Shaw (Rita); several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro from 12 until 2 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Graveside to follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy. 29 N in Greensboro. The family would like to extend a very special "Thank You" to Hospice of Greensboro. The family also would like to thank all of the family and friends who have taken their time to visit, help and bring food during her illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.