MARCH 22, 1935 - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 Joyce Clark of Greensboro, NC gained her angel wings on Saturday, November 30, 2019. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, located in Siler City, NC. Following visitation, guests are invited to attend a small graveside service at Emmaus Baptist Church, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dee Clark. She is leaving behind her son John Perry Clark and daugher-in-law Melissa Clark and her granddaughter who was her pride and joy, Payton Elizabeth Clark. Joyce was a Chatham County native who went on to attend Elon College, followed by obtaining a master's degree at UNC-Chapel Hill. From there she landed as a professor at Guilford College, where, in 42 years, she affected the lives of thousands of students. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home 230 N Second Ave, Siler City, NC 27344
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.