AUGUST 19, 1955 - AUGUST 31, 2019 Jane Hansen Clark, 64, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at her home in Greensboro, NC. A passionate woman with a free spirit, Jane lived a full and adventurous life. To all, she was known for her unconditional love and big heart. To those close, she was also known for her eclectic taste and artistic flair, especially each and every Halloween, her favorite holiday, when she would use her talents to transform into various characters to the delight of both friends and trick-or-treaters alike. It was in this vein that she, in turn, received the most joy and happiness out of life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Ernest Hansen; her beloved "Smoopy," David Clark, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage, as well as their dearly-loved dogs Serene, Spot, Jake, and Ellie. She is survived by her sister, Lise McBrayer and husband Don; nephews, Ian McBrayer and wife Jenn, Luke McBrayer, and Logan Clark; niece, Valerie Middleton and husband Greg; step-daughter, Erin Clark; brother-in-law, Phil Clark and wife Gloria; and sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Sebastian and husband Bill. Per Jane's wishes, there will not be a service, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jane's honor may be made to: the Humane Society or the Children's Home Society of NC. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
