DR. REID MORROW CLARK GREENSBORO DR. REID Morrow Clark, 68, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 12, 2019. He was at home surrounded by his family. Dr. Clark was born December 4th, 1950 in Greensboro to Rachel Morrow and Clinton Clark. Reid received his doctorate of dental surgery from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and started his dental practice in 1976. He was an outstanding dentist who loved his patients and team. Reid loved to learn and grow and attended many personal growth and dental seminars. Reid had many hobbies and interests and golf was at the top of this list. Reid also loved tennis, art, photography, walks with his dogs, and supporting the Tar Heels. Reid was a wonderful father to his 3 children: Kendall, Grayson and Sterling. He was a devoted husband of 31 years to his wife Betsy. Reid was an inspirational man who gave love to everyone he met. He will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held Monday June 24th at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the Virginia Gilmore Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation of Central and Western North Carolina, 1131 Harding Pl. Charlotte, NC 28204 or The American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Clark family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
