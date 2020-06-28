MADISON Donnie Harold Clark, 75, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Comer's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

Service information

Jun 30
Graveside
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
11:00AM
Comer's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
1990 Bald Hill Loop
Madison, NC 27025
