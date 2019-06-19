CLIMAX Adam Michael Clark, 29, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Rd., Pleasant Garden.
