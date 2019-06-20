CLIMAX Adam Michael Clark was born May 29, 1990, in Greensboro, NC. He passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Adam graduated from Southeast Guilford High School in 2008, and received his Automotive Collision Repair Certificate from GTCC in 2009. He has been employed for the past 9 1/2 years at UPS in Greensboro. His parents, Michael H. and Lu Anne Shober Clark, and brother Evan R. Clark and sister-in-law Meagan Hamilton survive him. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, E. Reiman and Eva Lee Shober; uncles Everett R. Shober, (Sherry) and Robert A. Shober, (Chris); cousins Amanda Shapard, Joshua Shober, Kristin Shober, Bruce Shober, Lauren Healy and Alex Shober. His paternal grandparents, Dewey H. and Margaret S. Clark, preceded him in death. A celebration of life gathering for Adam will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service in Pleasant Garden, NC. Please, come as you are; bring your favorite ride and stories to share with us all. That's what Adam would have wanted. Adam loved the outdoors. His favorite things were to work on his Jeep and drive his Jeep with family and many Jeep friends. One of his favorite places to trail ride was Oak Ridge Estates. For this reason, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Adam's honor to Tidewater Fourwheelers Organization, P.O. Box 4264, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 or PayPal t4wtreasurer@gmail.com. Donations will be used toward a permanent marker at Oak Ridge Estates in Arrington, VA in Adam's honor and for other special projects that Adam supported. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
