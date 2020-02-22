GREENSBORO Millie Clapp, 87, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be Sunday, February 23 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 3 p.m. Interment will be Monday, February 24 at 1 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.

