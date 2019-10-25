JULIAN Lillian Faye Flinchum Clapp, 80, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26 at Pleasant Union UMC, 5929 Coble Church Rd., Liberty. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope UCC Cemetery. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

