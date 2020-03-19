APRIL 24, 1929 - MARCH 17, 2020 Gladys Lou Gillie Chumley, 90, of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Dan View Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Gladys' life. Mrs. Chumley was born in the Draper section of Eden on April 24, 1929, a daughter of Charlie Lee Gillie and Martha Hopper Gillie, both deceased. She was retired from Fieldcrest Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cleo Page Chumley, three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Chumley. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC

