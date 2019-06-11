BROWN SUMMIT Mary Sue Simpson Chrismon, 85, passed away June 9, 2019, at Beacon Place Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Friendship United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Cochran and Rev. Debra Swing officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Mary Sue was born September 5, 1933, in Alamance County to the late Grace Paschal Simpson and Archie Glenn Simpson. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Catherine Simpson Gunn. Survivors include her husband of over 66 years, Dwight Monroe Chrismon; sons, Kenneth Chrismon and wife Stephanie, Jeff Chrismon and wife Tracie; grandchildren, Jimmy Chrismon, Glenn Chrismon, Scotti Chrismon, Taylor Chrismon and Jake Chrismon; great-grandchildren, Macey Chrismon and Callie Chrismon. Mary Sue was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed a long career as a baker with the Guilford County School System. She retired after serving for over 35 years. She loved baking for her family and friends at her church and throughout the community. Mary Sue was well known for her excellent recipes, including chicken pies, pound cakes and hummingbird cakes. She was an active member of Friendship UMC, including singing in the church choir for over 60 years and a member of the United Methodist Women's group. Mary Sue was also active with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Northeast Fire Department. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in honor of Mary Sue be made to Beacon Place Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405 or Friendship UMC, 5222 E. HWY 150, Brown Summit, NC 27214. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com.
