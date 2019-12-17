DECEMBER 5, 1957 - DECEMBER 16, 2019 Gary Steven Chrismon, 62, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Duke University. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel and interment will follow in Mt. Carmel UMC cemetery. Military rites will be performed by Rockingham County Honor Guard.Gary was born in Rockingham County, to the late Gilbert "Chris" Quinn Chrismon and Eva Lawrence Chrismon. He served in the US Air Force and was a former employee of Lorillard Tobacco Company and also worked with Fieldcrest Mills for 17 years. He was a member of Osborne Baptist Church and the 263rd US Air Force National Guard. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Daniel Chrismon; daughter, Lauren Chrismon; son, Lance Chrismon; brothers, Quinn Chrismon and wife, Cheryl; sisters, Carol Thompson and husband, Mark and Kalynn Roland and husband, Bill; nephews, Brian Chrismon, Kyle Roland and nieces, Megan Bottoms, Sarah Roland and Erica Roland.The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, December 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
