OCTOBER 22, 1976 - JULY 2, 2020 Jason was born October 22, 1976 in Greensboro, N.C. He passed away July 2, 2020. His family and friends will celebrate his life on July 7 at Forbis and Dick Funeral home from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Forbis and Dick is located at 1118 N. Elm Street in Greensboro. Reverend Steve Jarvis will lead the funeral service. Jason was born to Glenn and Jo Anne Butler Chrisco of Greensboro. He also has one brother, Terry (Heather) and a nephew Caleb. Jason so cherished his son Christopher (Kaitlyn) and granddaughter (Katheryn) , and was so very proud of his daughter Maydee. He will be deeply missed by his uncle's, aunts, and numerious cousins. Jason attended Lincoln Middle School as well as Dudley and Page High Schools. He worked for US steel and appreciated music, photography, and WWII history. Forbis and Dick Funeral home 1118 N. Elm street Greensboro
