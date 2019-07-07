BROWNS SUMMIT Dewey (Buddy) Chrisco, 70, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kathie, son Buddy, daughter Jamison and two sisters; Phyllis and Judy, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Buddy was a loving husband, father, pawpaw and loyal friend. He was a great man and will be forever missed and loved by all who knew him! A memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 9th, from 6-8 pm. Military Burial will be held Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 AM at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC.
