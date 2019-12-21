GREENSBORO Richard Thomas Chism, 89, died Monday, December 16, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 3 p.m. at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home, 300 W. Wendover Avenue.
