JULY 23, 1930 - DECEMBER 16, 2019 Richard Thomas Chism, 89, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Heartland Living & Rehabilitation of the Moses H. Cone Hospital after a long illness. Richard was born in Chatham County, Virginia on July 23, 1930. Following his education, he began his career with Burlington Industries in Virginia. His career was put on hold when he became the first person to be drafted into the Marines in the state of Virginia. Following his tour of duty, he returned to his position with Burlington Industries and later received a promotion which relocated him to Greensboro, NC. He was later employed by H.E. Crawford in Kernersville until his retirement in 1996. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Tim Wortham. Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Richard K. and Sherri Chism of Greensboro; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Ray Smerdon of South Carolina; stepdaughter, Lisa Williams of Julian, NC, and grandchildren, Rachel Chism, Darin Williams, Shelby Lawton, Ashley and Kacie Romero, Dennis Lee, and Tyler Wortham. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 3 p.m., at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home, 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC. Memorials, in Richard's honor, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4-A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407 or the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Family and friends may sign and view the guest book at www.lambethtroxlerfuneralhome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.