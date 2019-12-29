NOVEMBER 8, 1941 - DECEMBER 27, 2019 Mr. Clarence "Red" Garrett Chilton, 78, left this world for rest and peace on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at George Brothers Funeral Service with Reverend Carl Vierling officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Born in Liberty on November 8, 1941 and growing up on the family farm Red learned from an early age the value of hard work and community, a lesson he instilled in his children. Red was an incredible and loving father, and embodied the definition of "friend." He was always willing to help anyone. He spent the majority of his life running Chilton Backhoe. Later in life he enjoyed driving for Cox Motor Express. He had a passion for antiques, old cars and loved his sweets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Chilton; and his oldest daughter, Karen Chilton Scott. Mr. Chilton is survived by his son, Roy Chilton (Linda); daughter, Melissa Chilton Hylton (David); grandsons, Caleb Chilton and Zachary Scott; granddaughter, Emily Chilton; two great grandchildren; the "love of his life," Jean, of the home; as well as countless family and friends that will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service. The family would like to extend a very special "Thank You" to Hospice of the Piedmont, especially to Stephanie, Beth, Jennifer, and Leslie. For their service to the Chilton family they request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
