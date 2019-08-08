NOVEMBER 5, 1925 - AUGUST 2, 2019 Annie Mills Cheston was born November 5, 1925, in Jones County, NC to the late Climent V. and Lena K. Mills. Annie attended Trenton High School, Trenton, NC. After graduating, she moved to Washington, DC to begin her adult life. She later returned to Jones County and married the late William O. Cheston. They were married for 49 years. Annie worked at several retail establishments and retired from her primary employer, Lincoln Financial Group (formerly Jefferson Pilot), in 1990 after working tirelessly for 29 years. In 1963, Annie joined United Institutional Baptist Church, serving faithfully for 56 years until her health would no longer permit. During her service, she was co-chair of the deaconess board, member of the usher board, treasurer of the Ladies Aide Club, member of the senior choir and member and former leader of Ward 4. United and its members always had a very special place in her heart. Annie leaves a multitude of family and friends who will always cherish her memory. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, August 10 at United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Visitation from 12 to 1 and homegoing service begins at 1 p.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, to send donations in memory of Annie Mills Cheston to: Duke Cancer Institute; 710 West Main Street; Suite 200; Durham, NC 27701. Brown Funeral Home 909 East Market Street;Greensboro, NC 27401
