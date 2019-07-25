OCTOBER 22, 1947 - JULY 23, 2019 James "Jimmy" Owen Chester, Sr., 71, of Fisher Hill Road in Eden, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A funeral service wil be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Jimmy was born October 22, 1947 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to the late John Irving Chester and Margaret June Crosby Chester. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and a retiree of Pulaski Furniture Company. Jimmy's hobbies included camping, fishing, woodworking, and enjoying wildlife. He loved being with family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mickie Warren Chester, of the home; daughter, Kathy Whitehurst and husband, John, of Eden; two sons, James Chester, Jr. and wife, Jodi, of Eden and John Chester of Greensboro; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Eileen Hollifield of Eden and Laura Jacobs of New York; and four brothers, Alex Chester of Stoneville, Edward Chester and Joseph Chester of New Jersey, and Early Williams of Ruffin. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
