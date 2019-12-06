David Chesney (72) of Greensboro passed peacefully November 30, 2019 at his home. He was the son of Robert B. and Mildred R. Chesney (deceased), and infant sister Brenda Chesney (deceased). His survivors include beloved son Alex Chesney, Greensboro, special friend Susanne Murrow, best friend Buddy Cato, many special cousins, nephews, nieces, aunt, business associates, faithful and loving friends and flying buddies far and wide. David was an employee of Cross Sales and Engineering for many years, but his love and passion in life was flying. He was a flight instructor at Air Harbor Airport for many years and flew many people all over the country, for business and pleasure. David was an Army veteran, Mason, but mostly was a kind, gentle soul who will be missed by so many people who loved him throughout his life. A memorial service to honor Dave will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Community Chapel, 700 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407. 'When You See A Plane Gliding Through Blue Skies' 'Remember Him'
