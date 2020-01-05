CHESHIRE, JAMES MARSHALL SEPTEMBER 24, 1951 - December 26, 2019 James Marshall Cheshire, of New London, NC, passed away on December 26, 2019, at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. Mr. Cheshire was born in Greensboro, NC, on September 24, 1951, the fourth son of Dr. Clarence Linwood Cheshire, Jr. and Mildred Edney Cheshire. Mr. Cheshire was preceded in death by his mother and father, a sister, Bonnie Lynn Cheshire Fulton, Newark, Delaware, and niece Mary Elizabeth Cheshire Fee, Raleigh, NC. At his death Mr. Cheshire was the joint owner and CEO of R & A Laboratories, a biological testing laboratory located in Kernersville, NC, where he worked continuously for over thirty years as biologist and administrator. James Cheshire attended elementary school in Burlington, NC and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before returning to Greensboro, NC, where he graduated from Grimsley High School. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Erskine College, Due West, South Carolina, Mr. Cheshire received a Master of Science Degree in biology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Jim was a devoted father, grandfather and husband who loved spending time with his family. Before his passing he spent two years with his beloved granddaughter, Addison McDonald, who adored him. Addison brought light and laughter to Jim's life. They loved to dance together, play games and Jim showed her how to fish on the beach just weeks before his death. Jim loved to fish and was able to live out his lifelong dream of building a house on the lake where he could fish any time he wanted. One of his favorite trips was going to Canada every year with his fishing buddies where they caught and ate fish for every meal. An avid Carolina Panther football fan, he delighted in following their progress by attending games for many years as a permanent seat license owner. As an outspoken born-again Christian, Jim was an active member of the Gideons and other faith-based organizations. He is survived by his wife, Linda Cheshire, Kure Beach, NC; son Lee Stafford and wife, Lauren Stafford of Charlotte, NC and a daughter, Kristin Cheshire and husband, Aaron McDonald of Greensboro, NC, and granddaughter, Addison McDonald. He is further survived by his step-mother, Peggy Eliason Cheshire of Burlington, NC, brothers, Herschel Clinton Cheshire and wife, Betsy Nading Cheshire, Hickory, NC; Clarence Linwood Cheshire, III, Raleigh, NC ; and Edney Brinn Cheshire and wife, Kay Cheshire, Greensboro, NC.; nephews Allen Linwood Cheshire, Greensboro, NC, David Crafton Cheshire and Adrienne Aldin, Raleigh, NC; John Clarence Cheshire, Ketchikan, Alaska; niece Catherine Cheshire Cawthorne and husband, Lewis Cawthorne, Columbia, SC; grandnephews Callin James Fee and Ryan Edward Fee, Raleigh, NC; and grandniece, Reagan Nading Cawthorne, Columbia, SC. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. Box 5275 High point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel
