AUGUST 7, 2019 Mrs. Virginia Burwell Cherry of Greensboro, NC died August 07, 2019. Funeral Service is 1:00pm Monday August 12, 2019. Interment will follow the service in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation is prior to the service at 12:00. She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Cherry and Lynn Cherry Swann. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family. 905 E. Market St. Greensboro, NC

