Dianne J. Cherry passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home in Greensboro, NC. She graduated from Dudley High School in 1965 with honors and from NC A&T State University in 1969 with a bachelor of arts degree in history. Dianne was employed by Allstate Insurance Company in California, Virginia and North Carolina. She retired in 2011 from Deluxe Corp in Greensboro. She was an active and faithful member of Providence Baptist Church, Greensboro. She is survived by five siblings: Vivian Cherry, Frank D. Cherry, Paulette C. Wilson, Carol Cherry, and Gloria C. Feimster. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

