Mrs. Elizabeth E. Chen of Greensboro, NC went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, January 14, due to illness; she was 71. Elizabeth was born in Taiwan, China. Her parents were university professors. She earned a master's degree from VPI, Virginia. Elizabeth was a lifelong active member of Westover Church. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, David; daughter, Eirene; son Daniel; sister, Helen in MN and brothers, Lawrence in Taiwan and Edward in TX. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Chen family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberrfhnorthelm.com.
Chen, Elizabeth E.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Chen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.