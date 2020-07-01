GREENSBORO Raymond L. Cheek, 56, died Friday, June 26, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will be in Proximity Mills Cemetery, 2009 Phillips Ave. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Cheek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

