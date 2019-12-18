GREENSBORO Letia Young Cheek, 38, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Funeral services, 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 18 at St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St. Burial, December 18 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.

