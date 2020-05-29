JUNE 8, 1948 - MAY 26, 2020 James Larry Cheek, age 71, of Siler City, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at UNC Hospice, Pittsboro. Mr. Cheek was born June 8, 1948 in Chatham County, NC, the son of James Henry and Louise Matthews Cheek. Mr. Cheek was a member of Corinth AME Zion Church where he served as chairman of the Board of Trustees, member of the Landrus Siler Sunday School Class, and a past treasurer, and a member of the Missionary Society, and the Lay Council. He also served as an usher and on the Scholarship Committee. Larry was the present mayor pro-tem and a Siler City commissioner in his 5th term in District 2. He was a member of the Masons- Light of the World #711, where he served as a Past Master from 1983-1984. He also served as the treasurer and in many other offices. Larry retired in 2010 as a utility technician from CP& L, Progress Energy, and Duke Energy. He had previously worked with Western Electric for 5 years in Burlington. He attended NC A&T State University in Greensboro and the NC School of Automation. During his spare time, he enjoyed cleaning his vehicle and mowing the lawn, or any activity he could do outside. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Alphia Alston Cheek; daughter: Lecia Cheek Marsh and husband Kenneth of Greensboro, NC; brother: Rodney Cheek and wife Tonya of Marietta, GA; granddaughter: Courtney Marsh of Charlotte, NC; grandson: Trevor Marsh of Greensboro, NC; nephews: Matthew Cheek and wife, Hollie of Nashville, TN; and Jeffrey Cheek of Atlanta, GA. He will lie in repose Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC. The funeral will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1:30 at Corinth AME Zion Church, 491 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Siler City with Rev. Verlon Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Chatham Memorial Park, Siler City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth AME Zion Church, P.O. Box 441, Siler City. In accordance with the restrictions set forth due to Covid-19, we ask anyone who is planning to attend visitation or the funeral to wear a mask. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the Cheek family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home 230 N 2nd Ave, Siler City NC 27344
