JUNE 13, 1925 - MAY 21, 2020 Howard Vernon Cheek, 94, of Liberty passed away peacefully from recurring pneumonia at Universal Health Care in Ramseur on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service with military honors at a later date. He will lie in repose on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty. Howard was born in Randolph County June 13, 1925. An Army Veteran of WWII, he served in the Battle of the Bulge. Howard earned several medals among them was a Bronze Star for Valor and 3 Bronze Service Stars. He was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church where he formerly served as a deacon. For much of his life, Howard's friends and family knew they could usually find him working in his lawnmower shop, with Margaret behind the counter, or cruising on his motorcycle. His friendliness, quick wit and smile earned him the nickname, "Hap." Howard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Butler Cheek; his parents Vernon Newton and Cora Ferguson Cheek; his younger siblings, Ralph Cheek and Ruth Thomas; and his son-in-law, John Mills. Howard was devoted to family. Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Ronald Cheek (Jan) of Liberty, Christina Jobe (Tommy) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Mary Margaret Mills of Yardley, PA; three grandchildren: Jason Cheek (Carrie) of Browns Summit, Kristy Jobe of Macclesfield, Lauren Brewer (Daniel) of Liberty; one step-grandchild: Patrice Jobe Bagwell (Ben) of Clayton; seven great-grandchildren: Sarah (Jordan), Rebekah, Rachel, Hannah, and Elizabeth Cheek; and Camden and Hudson Brewer; three step-great-grandchildren: Reagan, Jillian, and Camryn Bagwell., sisters-in-law Ruth Curtis Butler of Burlington and Grace Daniels Cheek of Liberty. Howard was also loved his many nieces and nephews; and his dear companion at Universal Healthcare, Alice Sewell. The family would like to thank the staff of Universal Health Care for their years of quality compassionate care. Howard truly enjoyed spending the last years of his life there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, PO Box 1588, Liberty, NC 27298 or Patterson Cottage Museum Fund, PO Box 1605, Liberty, NC 27298. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Cheek family.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.