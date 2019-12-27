1929 - 2019 Don Woodrow Cheek was a faithful servant of Christ, loving father and grandfather and loyal friend. He passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 24, 2019 at the age of 90. A funeral to celebrate his life will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, December 28 at Lebanon Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Matt Smith. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Don was born in Wilkes County to the late Ira and Stella Higgins Cheek. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy and was grateful to be stationed in Hawaii. He went to work after the Navy at Cone Mills where he retired as a supervisor in 1981. His secondary job was with Shaw Furniture where he enjoyed his true passion of furniture building and restoration. He truly was a gifted wood worker, loved gardening vegetables and flowers and kept an impeccable yard that was featured in the Greensboro News & Record in 2017. He was happily married for 51 years to Dorothy Mae Mathis Cheek until her death in 2003. Most important to Don was being a supportive and loving father to his daughters, a faithful and active member of Lebanon Baptist Church; and a devoted companion of seventeen years to his girlfriend, Vivian Marshall. He admired antiques, especially cars and enjoyed the Atlanta Braves and Tarheel basketball. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters and their spouses, Beverly and Packie Watkins of Stokesdale and Sherry and Peter Sherman of High Point; grandchildren, Courtney Evans and husband Joe, Dustin Frye and Spencer Sherman; great-granddaughter, Ella Evans; sister, Hazel Hanks of Elkin; brother-in-law, Lincoln Hanks; cousin, Joe Higgins and wife Barbara; niece, Kathy Lyon and husband Keith; special friend, Shane Levan; and canine companion, River. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Out of the Garden Project, 300 NC-68, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Cheek, Don Woodrow
