NOVEMBER 13, 1944 - MARCH 7, 2020 George Washington Chavis, Jr went to be with the Lord, Sat, Mar-7, 2020 at Wesley Long Hosp. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 52 yrs, Sallie Terry Chavis; daugh, Shante' Chavis, Loving Godmother Ethel Headen, Godson, Evans Oviosun (Sherren), GodGrands Kellie Washington (Trey), Kiya Oviosun, Michael Hughes Jr. Siblings: the late Walter James & Ollie Chavis, Bernard Blackman (Alicia), Carolyn (Cookie) Ortiz (Raymond), Barbara Marquez (Phil), Earl Fuller, Linda Allen, James Fuller, Robert, Elaine, Cheryl, Odie Chavis, Sondra Bullock (Edward), special sis/bro in-laws Catherine & Donald Pettigrew, Debra Davis, Josephine Terry, Vivian Sharper & a host of special nephews, nieces, cousins & godchildren. He was born in Roxboro, NC, son of the late Mary Magdalene (O'Briant) & the late George Washington Chavis. He lived in Rham NC & was a lifelong resident of Gboro, NC. George graduated frm Person County HS in 1964. He worked as a Carpenter, Painter & attended Advanced A/C Heating Sch. George met & fell in love w/ his wife, Sallie Ann Terry, in Rham, NC & married in 1967. He joined the U.S. Army, in 1969 & served in the Reserves for16 yrs (Drill Sgt). Aftr serving in the military, George worked as a truck driver for sev companies in Gboro. He loved trucks. He had a passion for serving in his local church. He served as Deacon, Usher, Trustee, Sun Sch Teacher, Greeter & BOH Board member at COGOP in Gboro, NC. He loved to play golf & teaching others the game. He was a softball coach (job & church), & enjoyed videography, fishing & tennis. He was the World's Greatest Dad & a great provider for his family. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Svc: March 11, 2020 at Bridge of Hope COGOP, 4104 Short Farm Rd, Gboro, NC 27406.
