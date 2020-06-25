WINSTON-SALEM Luis Enrique Chavez-Salgado, 32, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. A memorial celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro.

