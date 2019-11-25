JULY 27, 1923 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Mildred Mosely Chappell of Greensboro went home to her Heavenly Father on November 23, 2019. She was born in Stuart, Virginia on July 27, 1923 to Louis and Tecora Clifton Mosley. She was proceeded in death by her husband Guy Chappell, son Larry Chappell, sister Irene Mosley Watkins, and brothers Lyle Mosley, and Dick Mosley. She is survived by, her daughter, Jo Ann Chappell James (Robbie) of Summerfield, NC, son, David Chappell (Kathryn) of Sarasota, FL, and her grandchildren: Guy Chappell of Spencer VA, William Chappell of Collinsville, VA, Andrew Chappell of Palm Beach, FL, and Grant Chappell of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by: her sister Lillian Mosley Aikins (Doug) of Danville, VA., and by several nieces and nephews. Our mother was a strong woman who lived a Godly life and was out spoken when needed to be. She was a longstanding member of Rich Acres Christian Church in Martinsville, VA. She was also employed by American of Martinsville, and Pannell Knitting. In 1994 she moved to Greensboro to live with her son and his family. While in Greensboro she volunteered for Senior Resources of Guilford County (Burnett's Chapel) where she logged 7,000 hours. She will be missed by many who knew her. Funeral services will be held at McKee-Stone chapel, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville VA, at 1:00PM Tuesday, November 26th. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at McKee-Stone. A private interment will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home 109 Broad Street Martinsville VA 24112
