CARY, NC - Mrs. Billie McKinney Chapman, 92, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Woodland Terrace in Cary, NC. Billie was born on January 7, 1928 in High Point to the late Thomas E. and Alma Cox McKinney. She was a graduate of High Point Central High School. Billie worked at Heritage Furniture and Acme Sample Book in High Point, but her true calling was being a loving wife, mom and homemaker. Billie loved the Lord and served our Savior at Calvary (Covenant) Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church. Billie enjoyed her mission work for the Lord through the Women's Circle Groups and the Parson Table Ministry at First United Methodist. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Boyd, sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Ben Thompson, brother Folger McKinney, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert (Alease) Chapman, Bud (Nell) Chapman, Chester (Louise) Chapman, Sudie Peele (Clarence), and Joyce Chapman. Surviving are brother-in-law Dallas E. Chapman, sister-in-law Elizabeth C. Peace (Joe) of Birmingham, AL, sons Mark (Deborah) of Cary, NC and Tom (Tara) of Evergreen, CO. Billie loved and adored her grandchildren, Brian Chapman (Ainsley) of Dallas, TX, Scott Chapman of San Francisco, CA, Haleigh Chapman of Evergreen, CO and Jordan Chapman of Scottsdale, AZ and great-granddaughter Ellie Chapman. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point on Saturday, January 25th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Debra Swing officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. The family is grateful to the Lord for bringing into their lives many caregivers who have helped care for Billie over the past couple of years, especially Doris, Becky, Lynette, and the caring staff at Woodland Terrace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Windows Fund, 512 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27260 or Hospice of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Chapman, Billie
To plant a tree in memory of Billie Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.