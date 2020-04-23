GREENSBORO Deola Stokes Chandler, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Viewing Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. in the chapel with CDC guidelines. Private graveside service will be Friday, April 24 in Guilford Memorial Park. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home Yanceyville.

