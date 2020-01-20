GREENSBORO Larry Debro Chambliss, Sr., died Saturday, January 11, 2020. Funeral services: visitation at 11:30 a.m. followed by service on Tuesday, January 21 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 2909 Phillips Ave.
Chambliss, Sr., Larry Debro
To plant a tree in memory of Chambliss Sr. Larry Debro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.