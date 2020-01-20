GREENSBORO Larry Debro Chambliss, Sr., died Saturday, January 11, 2020. Funeral services: visitation at 11:30 a.m. followed by service on Tuesday, January 21 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 2909 Phillips Ave.

To plant a tree in memory of Chambliss Sr. Larry Debro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries