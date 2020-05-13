GREENSBORO Robert "Donnie" Chambers, 84, died Friday, May 8, 2020. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at George Brothers Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family of Robert "Donnie" Chambers, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 16
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 16
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries