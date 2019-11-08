AUGUST 10, 2008 - NOVEMBER 3, 2019 Noah Isaac Chambers, 11, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Brenner Children's Hospital. On Friday, November 1, 2019 Noah was hit by a car while crossing the road after a Trunk or Treat. His parents decided to help other children, as Noah would have, by being a donor. On Tuesday, November 5, 2019 the hallways of Brenner Children's Hospital were lined shoulder to shoulder by hospital staff honoring Noah with the first Honor Walk as they took him to surgery and recovery took place, followed by multiple surgeries all over the nation. Noah was a 6th grader at Rockingham Middle School and a very sweet and kindhearted kid. He was full of life and enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, fishing , weightlifting and just being outdoors. He was a best friend to his little brother, Luke; protector of his sister, Bella; and always looked out for his younger brother, Gabe. He is survived by his parents, Robert Chambers and Brooke Dupree; brothers, Luke and Gabriel; sister, Isabella; as well as grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will receive friends at Covington Wesleyan Church, 3218 Vance Street Extension, Reidsville, NC on Saturday, November 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro with Rev. Christopher Shelton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital, In honor of Noah Chambers, P.O. Box 570121, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and overwhelming support during this very difficult loss and ask that you keep them in your prayers in the upcoming days and months to come. Wilkerson Funeral Home, Reidsville, NC is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
