Greensboro Helen Virginia Laster Chambers, 93, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Rehobeth Baptist Church. Arrangements are by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Chambers, Helen Virginia Laster
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
Rehobeth Baptist Church
Rehobeth Church Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27406
