Greensboro Helen Virginia Laster Chambers, 93, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Rehobeth Baptist Church. Arrangements are by George Brothers Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Chambers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
Rehobeth Baptist Church
Rehobeth Church Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries