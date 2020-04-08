December 7, 1930 - April 5, 2020 Francis "Blanche" Souther Chambers, 89, joined her Savior and her late husband of fifty years, Glenn Chambers, in heaven on April 5, 2020. Blanche will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at Lakeview Memorial Park during a private family committal service. Once it's safe, a service of remembrance, celebrating her life, will be held at a later date at Sharpe Road Baptist Church. Blanche was born in Wilkes County on December 7, 1930 to the late Carl and Leria Souther. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Willie Chambers, Rosa Allen, and Brenda Adams and their spouses; sister, Pauline Brame; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and other extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Valley Hospice, 129 Veterans Dr., Pilot Mountain, NC 27401 or to Sharpe Road Baptist Church, 1908 Sharpe Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

