Eden Beatrice Cham bers, 82, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at New St. Paul Baptist Church. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

