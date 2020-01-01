Eden Beatrice Cham bers, 82, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at New St. Paul Baptist Church. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.
Chambers, Beatrice
To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Chambers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.