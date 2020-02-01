THOMASVILLE Javier Chairez Herrera, 56, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, February 2 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro. Interment will be in Mexico.

