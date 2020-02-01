THOMASVILLE Javier Chairez Herrera, 56, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, February 2 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro. Interment will be in Mexico.
Chairez Herrera, Javier
To plant a tree in memory of Javier Chairez Herrera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.