DECEMBER 24, 1953 - APRIL 14, 2020 Ann Benson Cecil, 66, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born on December 24, 1953 to the late John and Leoma Benson of Asheboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cecil; and brother, John Benson. She is survived by her son, Eric Cecil and wife, Erin, of Stokesdale; daughter, Jessica Rogers and husband, Jay, of Greensboro; five grandchildren: Ryan, Zoe, Hayden, Lila, and Rosalyn; brothers Keith Benson and Larry Benson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pavilion Restaurant in Greensboro, where she was a beloved employee for many years.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Cecil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries