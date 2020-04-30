DECEMBER 24, 1953 - APRIL 14, 2020 Ann Benson Cecil, 66, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born on December 24, 1953 to the late John and Leoma Benson of Asheboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cecil; and brother, John Benson. She is survived by her son, Eric Cecil and wife, Erin, of Stokesdale; daughter, Jessica Rogers and husband, Jay, of Greensboro; five grandchildren: Ryan, Zoe, Hayden, Lila, and Rosalyn; brothers Keith Benson and Larry Benson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pavilion Restaurant in Greensboro, where she was a beloved employee for many years.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.