GREENSBORO Charles Ernest Cauthen, Jr., 62, died Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services will start at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, January 9 at United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 E. Market St.; private burial. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Cauthen Jr. Charles Ernest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries