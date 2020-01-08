GREENSBORO Charles Ernest Cauthen, Jr., 62, died Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services will start at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, January 9 at United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 E. Market St.; private burial. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
