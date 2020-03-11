Betty Michaux Causey died on the morning of March 9, 2020 after a short illness. A memorial service to commemorate her life and resurrection will be held at Centenary Methodist Church on Friendly Avenue at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Betty was the daughter of Roy H. Michaux and Avis Hewitt Michaux of Greensboro. She was born on February 16, 1929; graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in May of 1947 and married Ronald Causey on July 12, 1947 after he completed service in the U.S Navy following World War II. They remained happily married until his death on September 2, 2003. In 1964, Betty and Ronald were blessed with the adoption of a daughter, Beth, who was devoted to Betty and remained attentive to her until her death. Betty was an active member of Centenary Methodist Church her entire life where she served in many volunteer capacities until going into the nursing center at Friends Home. She considered the brokers at Merrill Lynch in Greensboro with whom she worked for over forty years to be family before retiring in 1989. She enjoyed spending summers during high school with her aunt and uncle in Falls Church, Virginia where she held summer jobs at the Pentagon. Betty is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Euforbia and her husband Phil, two grandchildren, Joshua Elliott Pace and Laura Ann Breeden of Greensboro, NC; her brother, Roy H. Michaux, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Charlotte, NC; her nieces Alice Michaux of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Susan M. Dalton of Telluride, CO; and numerous cousins. The family is grateful for the dedicated staff at Friends Home who provided care for her during the time she lived there. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any donations go to Centenary Methodist Church, 2300 Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, 1002 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Arrangements have been made by Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel, Greensboro, NC.
Service information
Mar 12
The family will receive friends following the service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:45PM
2:45PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
2300 W Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27403
2300 W Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27403
