Ruth Smith Caudle, age 94, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Ruth Caudle was born September 13, 1925 in Yadkin County. She was a member of Proximity United Methodist Church and worked for over 25 years with Red Shield Boys Club. Mrs. Caudle was a accountant for Yost & Little Real Estate. Most of all, Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Caudle is survived by her son Donald Lee Caudle (Linda), brother Ray Smith, grandsons Edward Brandt Caudle and Robert Forman Jr., and great-grandchild Samantha Caudle. She was preceded in death by her husband Aubrey B. Caudle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.forbianddick.com.
Caudle, Ruth Smith
