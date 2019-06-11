GREENSBORO Mr. Edward Caubre, age 77, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Beacon Place. Our heavenly father called home our precious husband, father and grandfather after a long battle with cancer. Edward was born on July 13, 1941, in Camden, NJ. He was the son of the late William Caubre and Mary Caubre. Survivors include his wife of 42 years Joyce (Jo) Caubre, his children, sons - William Caubre (Paula); Ronald Coiner, Jr. (Lee Ann); daughters - Kathy Adams (Don); Patti Conner; Lynn Coiner Barton (Michael); Wendy Morse (Craig); Debbie Fricke-Torling (Bill); grandchildren, Amanda Kamphausen (Brad); Jillian Kathan (Chris); Zachery Fricke (Natalie); Jacob Fricke; Andrew Conner; Katie Conner; Claire Caubre; Michael Caubre; Max Morse; Matthew Barton; Alexander Coiner; Andrew Coiner and Madison Coiner and three great-grandsons; sisters Elizabeth Whathall (Phillip); Dolores Heidenthal (Pat); and Karen Smith (Keith). The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro who attended to Mr. Caubre with care and compassion. We would also like to thank our church family (Jamestown United Methodist Church) for the many cards, prayers and visits during his long illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ed's memory to Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 There will be private family burial at Guilford Memorial Park. A celebration of life service for Edward Caubre will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 13 at 2 p.m. Reverend Tom Latimer will officiate. Following the service, visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
