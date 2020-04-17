NOVEMBER 30, 1926 - APRIL 14, 2020 High Point, NC- Eugene Murray "Sarge" Cashwell, 93, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after serving his God, family and country . Gene was born in Roseboro, N.C. on November 30, 1926, a son of the late Evander James Cashwell and Juanita Mae Howard Cashwell. He was a proud veteran of the United States Armed Forces, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in January, 1944. He was commissioned to the USS Wisconsin (BB-64) during World War II and served in the South Pacific theater. The Wisconsin was engaged in numerous naval actions, including the Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. Gene was injured when a typhoon struck the Wisconsin in 1945. After recuperating, he was honorably discharged. In 1947, Gene joined the U.S. Army and later transitioned into the U.S. Air Force. He reached the rank of master sergeant while serving at bases in Goose Bay, Labrador; Eglin Field AFB, Florida; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; Zaragoza AFB, Spain and the Aleutian Islands. He was honorably discharged in 1965 after twenty years of military service. Gene was employed with Piedmont Ford Truck until his retirement as shop foreman after more than 30 years of service. His knowledge of diesel mechanics and his willingness to go "above and beyond" in service won him a loyal following among customers. Gene took great pride in his home garden, hunting, fishing and was particularly fond of his beagles. He was a long-time faithful member of Shining Light Baptist Church where he regarded the church members as his extended family. Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Hayworth Cashwell, and his second wife, Betty Hughes Cashwell; granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Moore; grandson, Kyle Taylor Cashwell; and five siblings. Surviving are a daughter, Jeannie Moore and husband Jim; a son, Wes Cashwell and wife Anne; grandchildren, Chris Moore, Meredith Mooney and husband Tyson, Carson Cashwell and wife Olivia, and Allison Moore; great-grandchildren, Evander Moore and Wesley Cashwell; sister, Judy King and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gene's life will be by live stream only (website: SLBCNC.org) from Shining Light Baptist Church, on Sunday, April 19, at 1 p.m. by Pastor Gary Blalock. Private burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Gene will lie in state at Shining Light Saturday from 12 p.m.until 3 p.m. Guests are requested to follow social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be directed to Shining Light Baptist Church, 4530 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may made at davisfuneralsandcremations.com. Davis Funeral Home 976 Phillips Ave. High Point, NC 27262
