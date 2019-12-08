SEPTEMBER 1, 1929 - DECEMBER 6, 2019 Betty Marie Comer Hughes Cashwell, 90, of Lexington passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. Funeral services will be held 2pm Sunday, December 8th at Thomasville Church of God officiated by Revs. Todd Kiger and Danny Leonard. Burial will follow at Lexington City Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Betty was born on September 1, 1929 in Davidson County to Walter Floyd Comer and Stella Jarvis Comer. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Lexington and Thomasville Church of God for 53 years and a member of Shining Light Baptist Church in Greensboro for 14 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billy Comer, Richard Comer sisters, Jane Leonard and Lenora Clark. Surviving are her husband, Eugene Cashwell, of the home; son, Lawson Rodney Davis, Jr. and wife, Sue; daughter, Cyndi Southern and husband, Freddie; stepson, Wes Cashwell and wife, Anne; stepdaughter, Jeannie Moore and husband, Jimmy; sister, Donese McBride; brother, Steven Comer; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington NC 27292
